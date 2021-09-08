Harlingen police seeking suspect accused of damaging ATM

Photo Credit: Harlingen Police Department

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual they say has been damaging a Compass Bank ATM over the past two months.

No information was provided regarding what damage the suspect did to the ATM – located at 406 S. Commerce St.

Those with information on the suspect are urged to contact the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477 or Detective Rogelio Yanez at 956-216-5443 or by email at Ryanez@harlingenpolice.com.