Harlingen proposal to limit amount of new car washes rejected by commissioners

Harlingen city leaders rejected a proposal to limit the amount of new car washes in the city.

Commissioners voted 4-1 against the ordinance in a Wednesday city council meeting.

City leaders previously said the proposal wouldn’t ban car washes, but it would limit how many car washes can open up on main roads due to traffic concerns.

One commissioner said the ordinance failed because it wasn't "properly" presented as a safety concern to residents.

“The complaint is, well, they're on major thoroughfares,” Harlingen District 3 Commissioner Michael Mezmar said. “Well, where else are you going to put a car wash… you want high traffic flow."

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said commissioners will discuss setting stricter rules for car washes before they’re allowed to start construction.