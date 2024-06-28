Harlingen realiza una carrera 5K para este viernes
Sandra Rodríguez, embajadora de la tienda 'Footworks Start To Finish' visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a participar de la carrera anual que se realizará este viernes 28 de junio a las 7:00 p. m. en Harlingen.
Para los primeros inscritos se regalará una medalla de participación y una gorra deportiva.
Número para informes: (956) 423-3131
Ubicación del negocio: 2224 S 77 Sunshine Strip, STE 94, Harlingen, TX
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
