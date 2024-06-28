x

Harlingen realiza una carrera 5K para este viernes

Harlingen realiza una carrera 5K para este viernes
3 hours 11 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 1:36 PM June 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Sandra Rodríguez, embajadora de la tienda 'Footworks Start To Finish' visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a participar de la carrera anual que se realizará este viernes 28 de junio a las 7:00 p. m. en Harlingen. 

Para los primeros inscritos se regalará una medalla de participación y una gorra deportiva. 

Número para informes: (956) 423-3131

Ubicación del negocio: 2224 S 77 Sunshine Strip, STE 94, Harlingen, TX

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days