Harlingen residents on edge following string of car break-ins

A Harlingen woman said she’s feeling uneasy after her car was broken into on Sunday night.

Elizabeth Castaneda said she realized her car was broken into when she went into her car the next morning with her two daughters and noticed her backpack and ring were gone.

“[My] driver’s license is gone, two debit cards are gone and my sister’s credit card,” Castaneda said.

According to Castaneda, at least four other people in her neighborhood were also robbed, including her neighbor and a family friend.

Castaneda says she'll be more mindful of locking up and taking her valuables inside after what happened, adding she just hopes the person responsible is caught.

“I really hope that whoever is out there doing this to all of us in such a small community is found,” Castaneda said.

Those with any information on the break-ins are urged to contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.

