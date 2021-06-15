Harlingen tenant concerned about unfavorable living conditions

A tenant at an apartment complex in Harlingen has concerns about his living conditions.

Nathan Pullin says his experience living at Baxter Lofts in Harlingen has been nothing short of a nightmare, saying he's been dealing with unfavorable living conditions for more than two years.

"Since I've moved in here, I've had broken baseboards on all my windows,” Pullin said. “They have not been fixed and I have put in multiple requests."

Pullin also claimed he has mold growing in the bathroom and kitchen.

The property is managed by a company called Metroplains Management with head offices in the Midwest. After several attempts, Channel 5 News was finally able to get in touch with Theresa Nesbit, a senior vice president who said that among other things, there is no mold problem.

Something she echoed in an email she sent to Pullin Monday morning, in which she referenced recent rains, writing, "Water has been leaching out of the brick around areas like window frames or light switches as the concrete is attempting to dry. This is superficial surface mildew that residents should wipe away with a washrag. It is not serious and it is not mold. "

In other emails, she said Pullin, "had been unclear about any other issues he may have."

Attorney Karina Cerda says often times tenants are unsure of their rights. But she also said, if you have a signed contract, both parties are expected to honor the agreement.

Tenants in Texas are entitled to be provided with a "habitable place to live and to ask from the landlord to make repairs or if they can make the repairs themselves and have the landlord deduct it from their rent."

There's also the right of quiet enjoyment, meaning the landlord cannot evict a person without proper cause. The main cause being nonpayment of rent.

Pullin's lease is set to expire on August 31. He says he's going to start looking for another place in case he has to move.

Both sides say they hope to be able to work out their differences before then.