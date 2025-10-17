Harlingen VA to hold flu vaccine clinic for enrolled veterans

Courtesy of VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System.

Veterans Affairs is planning to host a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic at the Harlingen VA Health Care Center on Saturday.

No appointments are needed and the drive-thru clinic is open to all veterans enrolled in VA health care, according to a news release.

Flu vaccines help prevent serious illness, hospital stays and complications, especially for older adults and those with chronic conditions, according to the news release.

The Harlingen VA Health Care Center is located at 2601 Veterans Drive, and the flu vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call Hugo Martinez at 956-291-9243 or click here.