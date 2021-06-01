Harlingen VA to hold free food distribution event for veterans

The South Texas Food Bank and the VA Texas Valley Costal Bend Health Care System will provide free produce to all eligible veterans during a drive-thru food distribution event on Thursday, June 3.

The food distribution event will be held at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or while supplies last.

Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care and present a valid VA identification card to confirm their veteran status, according to a news release from the Texas Valley Costal Bend VA.

Veterans who arrive are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members verify eligibility. After eligibility is established, volunteers will place the food items in the trunk of the veteran’s vehicle, the news release stated.

“Food insecurity is a serious and significant issue affecting many Americans either daily or at the end of the month when financial resources are exhausted,” the news release stated. “Food insecurity is especially prevalent among Veterans who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, and those who have recently moved into transitional or supportive housing. Studies have shown that addressing food insecurity at the point of (health) care is both efficient and effective.”

For more information, or to donate items, contact the VA Voluntary Service at 956-904-4533.