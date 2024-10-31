Harlingen y la Junta de Desarrollo Económico buscan remodelar instalaciones de 'Valle Vista Mall'
En Harlingen, la comisión de la ciudad y la junta de desarrollo económico estudian opciones para remodelar el "Valle Vista Mall".
La iniciativa surge luego de múltiples quejas de los clientes sobre el centro comercial.
Por eso, la comisión está trabajando con una consultoría legal para revitalizar el área y analizar las cuestiones legales que implican la remodelación del centro comercial.
"Nos encantaría que la ciudad viniera y se hiciera cargo para revivir ese centro comercial porque, como dije, es una gran ubicación y nos encantaría ver más tiendas minoristas allí", agrega Leo Cortez, Gerente de Área, The Rockin Cue.
