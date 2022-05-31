Harmony Public Schools announces virtual academy

Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to students in kindergarten through the 12th grade in the next school year.

The charter school system has two locations in the Valley – both of which are in Brownsville.

The Harmony Virtual Academy is intended for families who either still need or prefer to learn online for the 2022 – 2023 school year, the school said in a news release.

Harmony Virtual Academy is approved by the TEA for roughly 572 students across the school’s 58 campuses.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled at Harmony for the upcoming year, maintain at least a 90 percent attendance rate, have passed their most recent STAAR test and be passing in all of their core subjects, the release stated.

For more details, and the application to the virtual academy, click here.