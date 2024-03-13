HCSO: Body found in rural Alamo determined to be missing Tyler woman

A decomposing body found in rural Alamo on Sunday has been determined to be missing 52-year-old Laura Mckeown.

The body was found by Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputies at the 2300 block of North Cesar Chavez Road.

Sgt. Enrique Longoria said investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed the clothing the dead female was wearing at the time she was discovered.

He said it has "tentatively been determined" to be Mckeown.

Mckeown has been reported missing since Feb. 15 by family members.

Longoria said investigators are still waiting for fingerprints to make a positive identification, and Mckeown's death has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.