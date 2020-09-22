Health expert advise student athletes to get check-ups before season starts

Many Rio Grande Valley school districts are getting prepared for in-person sports amid pandemic.

Dr. Roberto Ayres, a pediatric pulmonologist for DHR Health said if student athletes have recovered from the coronavirus and then engage in heavy physical activity it could be dangerous.

"We have to consider that especially teenagers who are sports people are going to demand more from their bodies than their body can actually give,” Ayres said "They would have to have a complete evaluation of the heart and the lungs to make sure that the heart went back to normal."

