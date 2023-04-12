Heart of the Valley: Medical professional from DHR health raises awareness on diabetes
Dr. Narayan Mulukutla, from DHR Health, spoke with Channel 5 News on raising awareness about diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley and what some of the most common and uncommon symptoms someone may have that indicate they have the disease.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: Medical professional from DHR health raises awareness on...
-
Wednesday, April 12, 2023: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
-
SpaceX reveals plans to launch Starship next week
-
Starr County border wall construction affecting endangered plants
-
TEA hearing held for Edinburg CISD employees accused of approving thousands in...