Hidalgo CBP officers arrest man wanted out of Kingsville for sex-related offenses involving a child

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry who was wanted out of Kingsville on two felony warrants for sex-related offenses involving a child, according to a news release.

"Following two apprehensions upriver for similar offenses in the last week, our CBP officers uncovered two outstanding felony warrants against a man for sex offenses involving a child," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. "The heinous nature of the alleged crime and the dedication of our frontline officers to bringing such alleged perpetrators to justice underscore and exemplify the importance of CBP’s border security mission."

The news release says on July 20, CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge referred 74-year-old Jose Marroquin Pena, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for a secondary inspection.

During the examination, officers were able to verify Pena's identity and discovered he had outstanding felony warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child issued by Kleberg County Sheriff's Office in Kingsville, according to the news release.

Pena was turned over to Kleberg County sheriff's deputies.