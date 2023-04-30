Hidalgo Co. Sheriff's Office Locate Missing 23-Year-Old

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.: Authorities have located Adrian Moreno.

The endangered missing person alert has been discontinued.

-----------

WESLACO – Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help tracking down who they’re calling an endangered person.

Authorities say 23-year-old Adrian Moreno was last seen before 2:30 p.m. Monday on Mile 2 ½ East in Mercedes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt with blue pants and brown sandals.

Moreno is said to be epileptic.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-668-8477.