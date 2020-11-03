Hidalgo Co. Working to Complete Corridor Before Deadline

EDINBURG – A new corridor running parallel to Expressway 281 is projected to reduce traffic and increase emergency response east of Hidalgo County.

The county is paving Brushline Road in North Edinburg. Brushline was a dirt road surrounded by trees until recently.

“Basically, what we’re doing is we’re constructing 3.5 miles of roadway that’s adjacent to 281. It provides an alternate route for traffic mobility, emergency services adjacent to 281,” Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Joseph Palacios told CHANNEL 5 NEWS.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 is working to meet a looming state mandated deadline to complete the pavement on June 20.

Precinct 4 reached out to surrounding precincts for assistance in completing this project.

“We do have all precincts, Precincts 1, 2, 3, as well as our crews. All hands on deck,” Palacios said.

Resident Juan Rodriguez said he’s putting the finishing touches on a home he’s building along the road. He anticipates a positive change from the construction.

“When it rained it got bumpy, muddy,” said Rodriguez. “When it was dry, a lot of dust was flying around.”

In 2014, the state granted the necessary funds for disadvantaged areas to improve their infrastructure.

Hidalgo County successfully applied for the necessary grants to make this project possible. The county must now complete the project to qualify for future state improvement funds.

“We’re one of a hand full of projects that are coming in early,” said Palacios. “Hopefully, this will allow us to have a stronger argument to be beneficiaries of future funding that the state’s looking at giving our community.”

CHANNEL 5 NEWS will keep you updated in Hidalgo county’s progress in meeting the deadline.