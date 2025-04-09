Hidalgo concert benefitting flood victims

The city of Hidalgo is collecting donations to help flood victims in the Rio Grande Valley and in Reynosa.

The city is hosting a free concert Wednesday, April 9, until 11 p.m. at the Hidalgo Historic District, located at 902 S. 2nd Street.

Six local bands volunteered to perform at the concert for free. Those wanting to attend are urged to bring canned goods or hygiene products to donate to flood victims.

The city of Hidalgo partnered with radio hosts Alfredo Garcia and Cesar Garza for the concert.

The total amount of items that are collected will be distributed evenly between Reynosa and areas in Hidalgo County that need them the most.

“We are going to distribute with different agencies, we are gonna help mostly Las Milpas, city of Hidalgo, Alamo and San Juan,” Hidalgo City Council Member Augusto Contreras said.