Hidalgo County: 4 out of 5 reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 121 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Four of the victims were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The deaths include four men and one woman from the cities of Alamo, Edinburg, Pharr and San Juan. The youngest victim was a man from Pharr in his 40s.

Hidalgo County also reported 121 new cases of COVID-19, an increase of 29 from Wednesday, when the county reported 92 cases.

The 92 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 40 12-19 20 20s 13 30s 14 40s 10 50s 11 60s 8 70+ 5 Total: 121

A total of 79 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 72 adults and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 38 are in intensive care units. They include 36 adults and two pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 10 staff members and 86 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 677 staff members and 3,322 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 117,676 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,445 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 701 active cases in the county.