Hidalgo County: 8 out of 12 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Out of the 12 people who reportedly died due to COVID-19, eight of them were unvaccinated, Hidalgo County said in its Thursday COVID-19 report.

10 men and two women died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a man in his 30s from an undisclosed city.

Since the pandemic began, 3,339 people have died as a result of the virus.

In their latest report, the county also reported 259 new cases of the disease, an increase of 134 cases from Wednesday. Of those 259 cases, 114 are among children ages 0-11.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 114 12-19 69 20s 13 30s 20 40s 16 50s 16 60s 8 70+ 3 Total: 259

There are currently 179 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 155 are adult patients and 24 are pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 81 are in intensive care units, including 76 adults and five children.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 17 staff members and 150 students tested positive for the virus, according to the report.

Since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 724 staff members and 2,827 students have tested positive.

Since the pandemic began, 115,106 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 1,636 remain active.

