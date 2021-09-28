Hidalgo County: All 8 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

All eight people who reportedly died due to COVID-19 were unvaccinated, Hidalgo County said in its Tuesday COVID-19 report.

Seven men and one woman died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest were three men in their 40s from Mission, San Juan and an undisclosed city.

Of the 133 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hidalgo County, 35 cases are among children ages 0-11.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 35 12-19 21 20s 14 30s 18 40s 18 50s 13 60s 5 70+ 9 Total: 133

There are currently 203 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 181 are adult patients and 22 are pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 90 are in intensive care units, including 87 adults and three children.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and 18 students tested positive for the virus. Since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 547 staff members and 1,785 students have tested positive.

Since the pandemic began, 3,317 people have died as a result of the virus and 114,722 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 1,836 remain active.

