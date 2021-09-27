Hidalgo County: 8 out of 10 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Eight of the 10 people who reportedly died due to COVID-19 on Monday were unvaccinated, Hidalgo County said in its daily COVID-19 report.

Seven men and three women died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a man in his 20s from Pharr.

Of the 135 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hidalgo County, 55 cases are among children ages 0-11.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 55 12-19 25 20s 14 30s 12 40s 9 50s 7 60s 9 70+ 4 Total: 135

There are currently 218 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 197 are adult patients and 21 are pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 101 are in intensive care units, including 98 adults and three children.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and four students tested positive for the virus. Since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 546 staff members and 1,767 students have tested positive.

Since the pandemic began, 3,309 people have died as a result of the virus and 114,589 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 2,063 remain active.