Hidalgo County: All 10 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

All 10 people who reportedly died due to COVID-19 were unvaccinated, Hidalgo County said in its Wednesday COVID-19 report.

Four men and six women died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a woman in her 20s from Mission.

Since the pandemic began, 3,327 people have died as a result of the virus.

In their latest report, the county also reported 125 new cases of the disease. Of those cases, 26 are among children ages 0-11.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 26 12-19 27 20s 18 30s 18 40s 10 50s 13 60s 5 70+ 8 Total: 125

There are currently 186 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 162 are adult patients and 24 are pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 80 are in intensive care units, including 76 adults and four children.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 160 staff members and 892 students tested positive for the virus, according to the report. The significant increase in positive infections among students and staff is due to reporting delays, Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

Since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 707 staff members and 2,677 students have tested positive.

Since the pandemic began, 114,847 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 1,709 remain active.

