Hidalgo County commissioner discusses importance of being an organ donor amid registration drive
Channel 5 News is teaming up with the Texas Organ sharing Alliance in honor of former sports director Dave Brown.
This week, Channel 5 News is inviting the public to our Organ Donor Registration Drive.
In the video above, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes talks about his experience donating a kidney to his mother. He said he’s grateful his donation gave him more time to be with his mother.
Ten thousand people in Texas are waiting for organ transplants, and about 100,000 people are waiting nationwide.
Experts say one donor can save eight lives.
There will be an organ donor registration driver on Friday at the Channel 5 News Weslaco studio from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. TOSA staff will be available to help with registration.
More News
News Video
-
Free legal services being provided at Valley disaster recovery centers
-
'We need them:' Valley builders say ICE raids are leaving them without...
-
Sheriff's office seeking persons of interest in Edinburg auto theft investigation
-
Consumer Reports: Paying for online purchases
-
Progreso ISD school board president arrested on intoxication and possession charges
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Athletics partnership with Radio United
-
RGV Vipers "Blocks for Books' at Sonic in Pharr and Edinburg
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Mario Rodriguez
-
Former Nikki Rowe standout Joshua Torralba shares his incredible basketball journey
-
RGV Red Crowns Randy Galvan hopeful to get college offers by joining...