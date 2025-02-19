Hidalgo County commissioners pass resolution in support of countywide voting program

Hidalgo County leaders are letting state lawmakers in Austin know that they’re opposing a bill aimed at banning countywide voting.

“Hidalgo County is not for the elimination of the countywide polling place program,” Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said.

Hidalgo County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution in support of countywide voting after Dallas-area Republican Senator Bob Hall introduced a bill into the 89th legislative session that would ban it across the state.

Cameron County also passed a similar resolution on Feb. 11.

Hidalgo County’s resolution also opposes two other bills authored by Hall that call for the end of electronic poll books and marking devices.

Hidalgo County uses electronic marking devices, which allow voters to cast ballots electronically and verify their choices on screen before printing a paper ballot

“It allows the voter to make sure that all their selections are correct and that everything came out OK before they in turn take the ballot to their scanner where it is tabulated,” Salinas said.

According to Salinas, getting rid of the electronic markers would mean changing the county's election process, which would cost taxpayers.

“It would cost millions,” Salinas said. “If it would revert back to direct recording electronic devices with a paper ballot on demand if you choose, either way we would have to update our system."

Salinas said getting rid of electronic poll books would also be expensive.

“We would have to print poll books, so it would be a lot of paper, we would have to print the cost of that,” Salinas said.

Salinas said electronic poll books are a convenient way to store voter information, and sign in voters to help reduce voter fraud.

Channel 5 News reached out to Senator Hall for comment. His office provided a statement that said “computers and software have increased the opportunities and frequency of error and fraud in elections."

