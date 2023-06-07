Hidalgo County Courthouse closure extended through Thursday

The Hidalgo County Courthouse will remain closed as repairs to the building’s cooling system continue.

The courthouse closed Wednesday after the frame of the building’s cooling tower collapsed, preventing water from cooling the courthouse building, according to a news release.

County officials confirmed the faulty cooling tower was linked to an alleged drunk driver crashing into it in April 2023.

The county said the crash affected the frame of the unit, which was not replaced at the time and eventually gave out.

A new cooling unit was located, and the building will remain closed for repairs and testing, the news release stated.

All operations in the courthouse, including jury duty, continue to be temporarily halted.

On Thursday, officials are expected to announce when courthouse operations may resume.

