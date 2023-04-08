Edinburg police: Driver facing DWI charge after crashing into Hidalgo County Courthouse

A 21-year-old male is expected to be arraigned on a charge of driving while intoxicated after crashing into the Hidalgo County Courthouse, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

The driver is also facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, police added.

Police were dispatched to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found a white Ford F-150 that had driven through the iron protective gates and struck a secondary fence surrounding an A/C unit on the west side of the old courthouse.

According to a news release, the suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was held down by a "good Samaritan," the news release added.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to police.

An arraignment for the unidentified driver is pending.