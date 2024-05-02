x

Police chief: Scene cleared in Alamo following 4-vehicle crash

6 hours 19 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, May 01 2024 May 1, 2024 May 01, 2024 6:20 PM May 01, 2024 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The Alamo Police Department is investigating a four-vehicle crash that caused traffic to be diverted off the expressway Wednesday.

The crash was reported Wednesday evening on the westbound lanes between Alamo and Tower roads on Expressway 83.

Alamo police Chief Saul Solis said traffic was beingdiverted from the expressway on the Cesar Chavez Road exit. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, the lanes were reopened.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days