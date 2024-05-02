Police chief: Scene cleared in Alamo following 4-vehicle crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The Alamo Police Department is investigating a four-vehicle crash that caused traffic to be diverted off the expressway Wednesday.

The crash was reported Wednesday evening on the westbound lanes between Alamo and Tower roads on Expressway 83.

Alamo police Chief Saul Solis said traffic was beingdiverted from the expressway on the Cesar Chavez Road exit. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, the lanes were reopened.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.