Hidalgo County COVID-19 cases include 2 at Weslaco nursing home

Two of the 334 people in Hidalgo County who tested positive for the coronavirus were residents of a Weslaco nursing home.

A spokesperson for Orchard Park Post Acute Nursing & Rehabilitation said two residents tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

One person remains in isolation. The other is hospitalized.

The spokesperson said the nursing home is taking steps to protect both employees and residents from the virus.

