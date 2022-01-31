x

Hidalgo County jail extends visitation suspension for additional 30 days

In-person visitations at the Hidalgo County jail will be suspended for an additional 30 days, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. 

Visitations were initially suspended last month due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among inmates. At that time, the county said it would reevaluate the closure after 30 days. 

On Monday, Jan. 31, the Sheriff's Office announced that it requested and received an extension from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to temporarily cease in-person visitations for an additional 30 days. 

For more information, call the jail at 956-381-7900. 

