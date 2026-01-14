McAllen High All-State softball star Giada Farias signs with St. Edwards softball
Lady Bulldogs softball star Giada Farias signed her letter of intent to play at St. Edwards in Austin on Wednesday afternoon.
"When I went to go visit them, it just felt like a family," Farias said of St. Edward. "I love the coaches, I love the relationship they had together it was so amazing."
Farias has shined as a catcher for the Lady Bulldogs, being named All-State at the position during her freshman and sophomore seasons. She was also named the District 31-5A Offensive Player of the Year during her junior season.
"I've been working towards it since my whole life and seeing people do it since I was a freshman," Farias added. "I just always dreamed of it being me and now finally the dream has come true."
More News
News Video
-
New committee will look into proposed golf course at Rio Grande City
-
Consumer Reports: Stay home and kick that cold
-
Road expansion project in Palmview expected to begin in 2027 after a...
-
Drainage improvement project benefiting 2 Alton neighborhoods
-
Registration still open for Edinburg's 44th Annual All-America City David Chavana 10K...
Sports Video
-
Jordan Bustamante continues making history with Edinburg Vela
-
McAllen High All-State softball star Giada Farias signs with St. Edwards softball
-
McAllen High moves to 27-0 with win against Weslaco in non-district finale
-
Lopez soccer takes Battle of Southmost against Brownsville Porter
-
Hidalgo's Troy Sanchez signs to Texas A&M-Texarkana