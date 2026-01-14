x

McAllen High All-State softball star Giada Farias signs with St. Edwards softball

25 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026 Jan 14, 2026 January 14, 2026 10:42 PM January 14, 2026 in Sports

Lady Bulldogs softball star Giada Farias signed her letter of intent to play at St. Edwards in Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

"When I went to go visit them, it just felt like a family," Farias said of St. Edward. "I love the coaches, I love the relationship they had together it was so amazing."

Farias has shined as a catcher for the Lady Bulldogs, being named All-State at the position during her freshman and sophomore seasons. She was also named the District 31-5A Offensive Player of the Year during her junior season.

"I've been working towards it since my whole life and seeing people do it since I was a freshman," Farias added. "I just always dreamed of it being me and now finally the dream has come true."

