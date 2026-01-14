McAllen High All-State softball star Giada Farias signs with St. Edwards softball

Lady Bulldogs softball star Giada Farias signed her letter of intent to play at St. Edwards in Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

"When I went to go visit them, it just felt like a family," Farias said of St. Edward. "I love the coaches, I love the relationship they had together it was so amazing."

Farias has shined as a catcher for the Lady Bulldogs, being named All-State at the position during her freshman and sophomore seasons. She was also named the District 31-5A Offensive Player of the Year during her junior season.

"I've been working towards it since my whole life and seeing people do it since I was a freshman," Farias added. "I just always dreamed of it being me and now finally the dream has come true."