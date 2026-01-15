Los Fresnos volleyball star Emily Cargill signs with Mary Hardin-Baylor
Los Fresnos volleyball star Emily Cargill signed to take her talents to Mary Hardin-Baylor on Wednesday evening.
Cargill won two district championships during her time with Los Fresnos and three bi-district titles.
during her time at Los Fresnos, Cargill became a two-time district MVP and compiled over 1,000 career kills.
"When I went to the college I completely fell in love with the coach and the school," Cargill said. "He was so nice, he reminded me of how I would be on college and my family wouldn't be around, but I know that he would be there with me and he would take care of me in the best way possible."
