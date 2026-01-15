Former Edinburg CISD employee arrested on charges of sexual assault and solicitation of a minor

Carlos Daniel Garcia: Photo credit: City of Edinburg

An Edinburg CISD employee was fired following his Jan. 6 arrest on charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor, authorities said.

Carlos Daniel Garcia’s arrest stems from a burglary that was reported on Nov. 22, 2025 in the 100 block of Gastel Circle in Edinburg.

According to a news release, Garcia was the victim of the burglary and authorities identified a juvenile as the suspect.

An investigation revealed that Garcia had met the juvenile through a dating app, the news release said.

“Investigators confirmed that the two later communicated via text messages, during which Garcia reportedly sent explicit photographs of himself and solicited sexual activity,” the news release stated. “Garcia also allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the juvenile on one occasion at his apartment.”

Garcia was later arrested without incident.

Channel 5 News reached out to Edinburg CISD and was told Garcia was no longer employed with the district.

A spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said the unidentified juvenile was charged in connection with the November 2025 burglary.

Hidalgo County jail records show Garcia was released on Jan. 9 on a $22,500 bond.