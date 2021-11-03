Hidalgo County judge reacts to CDC decision

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the final green light on child-size doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 Tuesday.

Director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, signed off on approval Tuesday night, making thousands of children in the Valley eligible for the shot.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez weighed in on approval, encouraging parents to "consult with their family physician and to get their children vaccinated if their doctor approves."

The approval of the smaller doses of the COVID-19 vaccine came shortly after a CDC advisory committee voted unanimously in favor of giving the vaccine to younger children.