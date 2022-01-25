Hidalgo County judge tests positive for COVID-19 again

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez is isolating at home after he tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Cortez previously tested positive for the disease in December 2020, according to a news release from the county office. He is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

Judge Cortez is conferring with doctors to determine the prescribed course of treatment.

“I was feeling a little under the weather and a routine COVID test came back positive,” Judge Cortez said in a statement. “This is a reminder that everyone should get tested if they experience even mild symptoms."