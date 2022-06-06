Hidalgo County launches initiative to cut down on crashes, prevent reckless driving

Hidalgo County's Precinct 3 is initiating "Operation Slow Down" in the hope to cut down on accidents and stop reckless driving.

During late hours, more constables will be placed in certain areas in Precinct 3 that are known to have drag racing or people driving too fast.

Operation Slow Down will last for two weeks starting June 7, according to Hidalgo County officials.

"The problem is that you have a lot of innocent people out there just trying to go to work, go to the store," Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable Larry Gallardo said. "And then you have people racing who are not abiding by the law and have no sense of human life."

Gallardo says this can have serious consequences, including a felony charge.

Officers will be handing out citations and making arrests, if needed.