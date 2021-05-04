Hidalgo County officials say effort underway to close gaps in levee

Several Hidalgo County officials, including Judge Richard Cortez and U.S. Rep Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo), held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the broken levee system in the county.

During the press conference, officials said they're hoping to fix most breaches in the next three weeks.

Can't see the video? Click here.

The timeline would ensure that major repairs get completed before the start of hurricane seasons on June 1.

Contractors working to build the border wall created the four gaps in the levee wall. When President Biden halted border wall construction in late January, the gaps stayed. Local leaders stress the gaps could pose a significant flood risk.

"The majority of our people don't have insurance," Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo 'Ever' Villarreal said. "So flooding would be devastating for them."

Villarreal said if the area experiences a large amount of rain and the repairs aren't made, more than 250,000 people would be at risk.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security said they would repair breaches.

RELATED COVERAGE: