Hidalgo County order recommends modified business hours of operation

In response to numerous questions received relating to the new Hidalgo County order and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s existing order, the City of McAllen issued a news release to answer these questions from business owners and the community regarding whether businesses must close.

As Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez indicated, local officials are not allowed under the Governor’s order to require businesses to close.

However, according to the news release, it is strongly encouraged that businesses join in the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus by reducing their hours of operation.