Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 774 positive cases

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Monday reported ten coronavirus-related deaths and 774 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the ten people who died, seven were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a man in his 40s from McAllen.

The 774 new cases include 252 confirmed cases and 522 probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 105 12-19 135 20s 142 30s 99 40s 129 50s 73 60s 46 70+ 45 Total: 774

The county also reported 425 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, which includes 400 adults and 25 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 98 of them are in intensive care units. They're all adults.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 71 new staff infections and 323 student infections on Monday.

A total of 3,012 staff members and 10,855 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 131,614 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,619 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 538 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county, however, health officials believe that number may be higher.