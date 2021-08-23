Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 219 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 219 positive cases of COVID-19.

Four women and seven men from Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Pharr and Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to a Monday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They ranged in age from 30s to 70s.

The 219 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 45 12-19 41 20s 18 30s 36 40s 32 50s 20 60s 12 70+ 15 Total: 219

There are currently 498 patients with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals; 451 are adult patients and 47 are pediatric patients. That's an increase of 39 patients since Friday, when the county reported 411 adult patients and 48 pediatric patients.

There are currently 117 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units; 112 are adults and five are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, there are three new positive infections among staff and 32 new positive infections among students.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 3,040 coronavirus-related deaths and 105,727 positive infections.