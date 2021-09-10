Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 302 positive cases

A man in his 30s from Edinburg is among the 11 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Hidalgo County on Friday.

The deaths include:

Age Range Gender City 60s Female Alamo 30s Male Edinburg 40s Male Edinburg 60s Male Edinburg 70+ Female Edinburg 60s Female Undisclosed 50s Male Mercedes 70+ Female Mercedes 50s Female Mission 50s Male Mission 50s Male Pharr

The county also reported 302 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Those cases are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 101 12-19 56 20s 40 30s 31 40s 32 50s 22 60s 9 70+ 11 Total 302

There are currently 324 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 298 are adult patients and 26 are pediatric patients.

The total number of hospitalized patients in intensive care units is 126; 121 are adults and five are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and 34 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The county doesn't specify which campus the positive infections occurred.

In total, the county has reported 366 total staff infections and 1,138 student infections.

Since the pandemic began, 3,184 people have died due to the virus and 110,502 people have tested positive.

