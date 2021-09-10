Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 302 positive cases
A man in his 30s from Edinburg is among the 11 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Hidalgo County on Friday.
The deaths include:
|Age Range
|Gender
|City
|60s
|Female
|Alamo
|30s
|Male
|Edinburg
|40s
|Male
|Edinburg
|60s
|Male
|Edinburg
|70+
|Female
|Edinburg
|60s
|Female
|Undisclosed
|50s
|Male
|Mercedes
|70+
|Female
|Mercedes
|50s
|Female
|Mission
|50s
|Male
|Mission
|50s
|Male
|Pharr
The county also reported 302 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Those cases are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of Cases
|0-11
|101
|12-19
|56
|20s
|40
|30s
|31
|40s
|32
|50s
|22
|60s
|9
|70+
|11
|Total
|302
There are currently 324 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 298 are adult patients and 26 are pediatric patients.
The total number of hospitalized patients in intensive care units is 126; 121 are adults and five are pediatric patients.
Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and 34 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The county doesn't specify which campus the positive infections occurred.
In total, the county has reported 366 total staff infections and 1,138 student infections.
Since the pandemic began, 3,184 people have died due to the virus and 110,502 people have tested positive.
