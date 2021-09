Hidalgo County reports 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 356 positive cases

A 20-year-old woman from Alamo is among the 15 coronavirus-related deaths reported by Hidalgo County on Thursday.

It's the highest single-day death toll count reported since Aug. 26, when 20 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in one day.

The deaths include:

Age Range Gender City 20s Female Alamo 70+ Male Alamo 40s Male McAllen 50s Female McAllen 60s Male McAllen 60s Male McAllen 70+ Male McAllen 30s Female Mercedes 50s Male Mercedes 60s Female Mercedes 40s Male Mission 60s Female Mission 70+ Female Mission 60s Male San Juan 70+ Female Weslaco

The county also reported 356 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Those cases are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 96 12-19 65 20s 48 30s 47 40s 44 50s 21 60s 16 70+ 19 Total 356

There are currently 345 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 309 are adult patients and 36 are pediatric patients.

The total number of hospitalized patients in intensive care units is 128; 123 are adults and five are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, nine staff members and 52 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The county doesn't specify which campus the positive infections occurred.

In total, the county has reported 365 total staff infections and 1,104 student infections.

