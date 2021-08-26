Hidalgo County reports 20 coronavirus-related deaths, 444 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 20 coronavirus-related deaths and 444 positive cases of COVID-19.

Fifteen men and five women from Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Pharr San Juan and an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to a Thursday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They ranged in age from their 30s to 70s.

On Wednesday, the county reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths. The last time Hidalgo County reported a similar COVID-19 death count was Jan. 22, 2021 when the county reported 21 deaths.

The people who tested positive for the virus are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 98 12-19 74 20s 67 30s 74 40s 45 50s 40 60s 20 70+ 26 Total: 444

There are currently 483 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals; 462 are adult patients and 21 are pediatric patients. That's an increase of three patients since yesterday, when the county reported 480 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

The county also reported that 135 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units; 130 are adult patients and five are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, there are seven new positive infections among staff and 29 positive cases among students. The county doesn't include the campuses where the infections occurred.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 3,082 deaths related to COVID-19 and 106,524 positive infections.

Of those total cases, 3,374 remain active.

