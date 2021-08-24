x

Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 482 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 482 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two women and five men from Donna, Edinburg, Hidalgo, McAllen and Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to a Tuesday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They ranged in age from their 40s to 70s. 

The people who tested positive for the virus are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases
0-11 137
12-19 65
20s 52
30s 79
40s 59
50s 37
60s 30
70+ 23
Total: 482

There are currently 443 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals; 419 are adult patients and 24 are pediatric patients. That's a decrease of 55 patients since yesterday, when the county reported 498 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. 

The county also reported that 130 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units; 125 are adult patients and five are pediatric patients. 

Across Hidalgo County school districts, there are 11 new positive infections among staff and 73 positive cases among students. The county doesn't include the campuses where the infections occurred. 

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 3,047 deaths related to COVID-19 and 106,209 positive infections. 

MONDAY'S REPORT: 

