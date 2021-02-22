Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 702 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 702 positive cases of COVID-19.

Six men and five women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest people were a man in his 40s from Mission and a man in his 40s from Edinburg. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.

The county also reported 702 positive cases of COVID-9.

Since the pandemic began, 2,595 people have died due to the virus in the county, and 73,425 people have tested positive for the virus.