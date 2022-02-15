Hidalgo County reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths, 539 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 539 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The 18 Covid-related deaths are the highest reported in a single day by the county so far this year.

Of the 18 people who died, 11 were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a man in his 30s from Mission.

The 539 new cases include 151 confirmed cases, 385 probable cases and three suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 106 12-19 106 20s 62 30s 49 40s 67 50s 43 60s 35 70+ 71 Total: 539

The county also reported 294 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, including 285 adults and nine children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 80 of them are in intensive care units. They include 76 adults and six children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 11 new staff infections and 25 student infections on Tuesday.

A total of 4,245 staff members and 14,498 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 161,846 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,721 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 596 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

