Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 106 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 106 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 30s from Edinburg and a woman in her 30s from Pharr died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,910 coronavirus-related deaths.

Of the 106 new cases reported Wednesday, 50 are confirmed, 55 are probable and one is suspect.

Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 90,012 positive cases of COVID-19.

