Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 85 new cases
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 85 positive cases of COVID-19.
A man in his 70s from Alamo died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,908 coronavirus-related deaths.
MONDAY’S NUMBERS: Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 202 cases
Of the new cases reported Monday, 33 are confirmed, 40 are probable and 12 are suspect, according to the news release.
Hidalgo County has reported a total of 93,316 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. Of those total cases, 479 remain active.
The county also reported 47 people in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications; 21 of them are being treated in the ICU.
