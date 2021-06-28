Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 202 cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 202 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 30s from Mercedes and a man in his 70s from Pharr died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,907 coronavirus-related deaths.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 127 are confirmed 64 are probable and 11 are suspect, according to the news release.

The 202 people who tested positive for the virus are in the following age groups: