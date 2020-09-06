Hidalgo County reports 22 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Sunday reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total included deaths on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We have said it before, but we are in the midst of another critical weekend as people in Hidalgo County celebrate Labor Day -- a day that traditionally involves large family gatherings,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “But these tragically rising numbers of our neighbors who have died, as well as those who have contracted this virus, are a reminder that we must protect ourselves. To the extent you can avoid large crowds on Labor Day, please do. It’s for your own safety and that of your family.”

Since the pandemic started, 1,272 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.

Hidalgo County also reported that 222 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,591.