Hidalgo County reports 24 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Sunday reported that 24 people had died from complications related to COVID-19.

The dead ranged from a man in his 30s to a woman older than 70, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

"Sunday’s totals reflect two days of reporting since county health officials did not report on Saturday," according to the news release.

Since the pandemic started, 955 people in Hidalgo County have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Hidalgo County also reported that 207 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,013.