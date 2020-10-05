Hidalgo County reports 26 more coronavirus-related deaths, 224 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday 26 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 224 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,766 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 32,630.

“The numbers continue to be unacceptable,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I believe if people continue to change their behavior by wearing masks, avoiding crowds and adhering to CDC protocols that we can dramatically slow the spread of this virus.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 183 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 64 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,535 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,329 known active cases in Hidalgo County.

These numbers include new cases reported over the weekend and on Monday.